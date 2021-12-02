Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 92,975.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 376.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 29.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.16.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

