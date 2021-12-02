Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $156,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 335,300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $88,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.