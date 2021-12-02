Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,783 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 64,858.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 160,986 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth about $1,979,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $749.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.05. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.43%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.