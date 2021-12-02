Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

