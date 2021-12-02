MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Director Daniel A. Arrigoni Purchases 5,000 Shares

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MTG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

