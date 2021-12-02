MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

MCHVF remained flat at $$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. MGM China has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

