MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.51

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.51 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 266684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $254,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,625 shares of company stock worth $1,050,048. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

