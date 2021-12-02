Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNAP traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,400,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,950,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.07 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

