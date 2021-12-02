Michael L. Dreyer Sells 6,000 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.14, for a total transaction of $1,122,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.74. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.02 and a 12 month high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in F5 Networks by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 21,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

