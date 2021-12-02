Michael W. Katz Purchases 2,000 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

