Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $88.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $553,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

