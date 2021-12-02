MicroMoney (AMM) Price Down 1.6% This Week

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $260,225.26 and approximately $303,616.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00043435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00235459 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00086415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.