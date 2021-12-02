Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

Shares of MU opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.