Millennium Management LLC Acquires 35,287 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 156.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Meredith worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDP opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.10. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDP shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

