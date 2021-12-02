Millennium Management LLC Acquires 973,168 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,168 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 183,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

