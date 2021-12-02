Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 256,969 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAH. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $17,388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,321,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,588,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,388,000.

ACAH stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

