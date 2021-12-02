Millennium Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 533.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

HCI stock opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.