Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVOKU opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

