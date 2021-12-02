Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,297 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

