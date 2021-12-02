Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 6.50% of Miller Industries worth $29,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 445,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 244,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLR opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

