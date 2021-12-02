Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE MLR opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 16.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.