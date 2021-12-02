Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

