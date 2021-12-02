Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 150,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 273,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.43. The stock has a market cap of £77.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

