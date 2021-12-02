Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MITSY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $451.50. 5,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.02. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $339.69 and a 12 month high of $502.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.