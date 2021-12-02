MMOCoin (MMO) Price Up 3.8% This Week

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $575,572.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.