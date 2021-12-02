Mobivity (MFON) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Mobivity (OTCMKTS: MFON) is one of 374 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mobivity to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mobivity alerts:

58.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mobivity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity Competitors 2479 12587 23343 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.91%. Given Mobivity’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobivity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48% Mobivity Competitors -129.38% -151.30% -5.31%

Risk and Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity’s rivals have a beta of -2.75, indicating that their average share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobivity and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million -$2.92 million -15.50 Mobivity Competitors $1.80 billion $350.28 million -37.96

Mobivity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.