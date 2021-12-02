Modefi Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.86 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $631,097.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Modefi has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00237029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00086549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,072,741 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

