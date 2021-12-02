Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $12.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,518,118. The stock has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,250 shares of company stock worth $142,136,645 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

