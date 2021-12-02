Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches One Day Volume of $2.53 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

