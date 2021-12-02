Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $8,267,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOLN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.