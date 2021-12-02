Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

