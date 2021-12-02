MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $1.75 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $115.29 million and $3.29 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001232 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

