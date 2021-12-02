Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MONRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Moncler alerts:

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. Moncler has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.