Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MONRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. Moncler has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

