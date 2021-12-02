Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,341.74

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,341.74 ($30.59) and traded as high as GBX 2,425 ($31.68). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($31.36), with a volume of 86,968 shares trading hands.

MGNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,369.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,341.74. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

