Morgan Stanley Acquires 31,411 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYN. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYN opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

