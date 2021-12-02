Morgan Stanley Buys 1,445 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $273,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $941,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

XSMO opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

