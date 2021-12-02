Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. AZZ’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

