Morgan Stanley Has $7.56 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756,655 shares in the company, valued at $310,262,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $500,370.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,095,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.