Morgan Stanley Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Amyris worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

