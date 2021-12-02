Morgan Stanley Has $8.14 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of USANA Health Sciences worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $58,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,647 shares of company stock worth $364,581 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USNA stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

