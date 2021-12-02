Morgan Stanley Purchases 338,055 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Precigen worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Precigen by 37.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $186,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,193,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,064,908.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 206,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 289,749 shares valued at $1,423,991. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

