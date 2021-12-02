Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,794 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

