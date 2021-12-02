Morgan Stanley Upgrades Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to Underweight

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €0.72 ($0.82) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €0.70 ($0.80).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNDSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.57) to €0.57 ($0.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.73 ($0.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

BNDSY stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

