MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE:MP opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 3.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MP Materials by 182.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% during the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after buying an additional 198,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

