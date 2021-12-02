Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce sales of $521.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,396 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

