MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $141.24

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $141.24 and last traded at $143.22, with a volume of 69617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.53.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 987,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,994,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,134. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MSA Safety by 129.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

