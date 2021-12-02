MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $837.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $837.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $828.36 million and the highest is $847.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $771.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.45. 307,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $950,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.