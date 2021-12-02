MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $162.30

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €162.30 ($184.43) and last traded at €164.95 ($187.44), with a volume of 471026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €167.65 ($190.51).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($207.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €211.64 ($240.50).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €191.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €200.37. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

