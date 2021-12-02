Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Down 30.6% in November

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $42,001,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after buying an additional 1,714,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 210.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 870,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 51.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after buying an additional 758,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MWA traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 28,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

