Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Nabors Industries worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $619.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.44.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($22.81) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

